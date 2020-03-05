Global  

AP sources: Biden requests protection from Secret Service

Thursday, 12 March 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden has formally requested protection from the U.S. Secret Service, according to two people familiar with the matter. Biden’s request begins a process by which the Department of Homeland Security will decide whether to provide the campaign with protection, though that was expected to be concluded swiftly with […]
News video: Biden Campaign Requests Secret Service Protection

Biden Campaign Requests Secret Service Protection 00:32

 Joe Biden's presidential campaign has requested protection from the Secret Service. This news is being passed out by a congressional official familiar with the discussions. For a candidate to get protection from the Secret Service, he or she has to first ask. The Department of Homeland Security will...

