Ontario Superior Court suspends upcoming jury trials amid COVID-19 pandemic

CTV News Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Upcoming jury trials in the province have been suspended due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice says.
Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published < > Embed
News video: Michigan courts delay jury trials due to coronavirus concerns

Michigan courts delay jury trials due to coronavirus concerns 02:54

 Coronavirus concerns are now impacting the courts in Michigan. One district court judge is self-isolating after returning home from Italy, and others are preparing to postpone jury trials.

King County Superior Court suspends criminal jury trials until April, won’t be sending out juror summons

All criminal jury trials being heard in King County Superior Court have been continued to April 24 and starting Monday, the court will suspend jury summons. The...
Seattle Times

Ontario Superior Court to suspend operations amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice says it will be suspending all operations starting on Tuesday over the novel coronavirus outbreak.
CP24


