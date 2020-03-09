Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > How 'Social Distancing' Can Slow Coronavirus

How 'Social Distancing' Can Slow Coronavirus

Newsy Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
How 'Social Distancing' Can Slow CoronavirusWatch VideoWe've heard a lot about "social distancing" lately. It's a pretty vague term, but it's also an important step in fighting the spread of the coronavirus. And it starts with one simple rule: Try to keep some space between you and other people. 

Specifically, about 6 feet of space. Health officials say that's how far...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: nypost - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus social distancing on display at this supermarket

Coronavirus social distancing on display at this supermarket 00:30

 Italian shoppers are using social distancing amid coronavirus concerns. Watch the eerie sight as customers stand several feet apart in line outside a supermarket in Florence, Italy.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: 2 dead in India, cases rise to 83, 10 recover| Oneindia News [Video]Coronavirus: 2 dead in India, cases rise to 83, 10 recover| Oneindia News

Govt raises excise duty on petrol-diesel by Rs 3/litre; 68-year-old woman is second death due to Coronavirus in India; More shutdowns in states across India in measure to implement social distancing;..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:23Published

'We are all in this together': Colorado governor expects thousands of COVID-19 cases, urges social distancing [Video]'We are all in this together': Colorado governor expects thousands of COVID-19 cases, urges social distancing

Coloradans should expect either themselves or a friend, family member or someone they know to contact the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in coming weeks but need to make stringent efforts to keep from..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 09:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

San Francisco's monthly non-sexual cuddle party for March has been canceled after the city urges practicing 'social distancing' amid the coronavirus outbreak

San Francisco's monthly non-sexual cuddle party for March has been canceled after the city urges practicing 'social distancing' amid the coronavirus outbreak· San Francisco's non-sexual cuddle party for the month of March has been canceled over coronavirus concerns. · These are gatherings held in the city that...
Business Insider Also reported by •CBS News

Coronavirus brings Italy's cancel-everything culture home. Can America handle all this social distancing?

Coronavirus has caused cancellations ranging from Broadway shows to the NBA, raising the specter of Italian-style social isolation in American cities  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •cbs4.comNew Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PeopleDied2Vote

🇺🇸 🥁 VoteBlue 🇺🇸 🥁 RT @PattyMurray: Do your part to help slow the spread of the coronavirus by: ✅Washing your hands ✅Social distancing ✅Using a hand sanitize… 2 minutes ago

aditirao

aditi rao RT @chadloder: Here is a public health expert discussing the EXTREME steps that China took to slow the spread of coronavirus. Self-quarant… 2 minutes ago

hkxbtsot7

Stand⁷ With Hong Kong😷 RT @StephenMcDonell: This is a good point. Social distancing will slow (not stop) the #coronavirus from spreading, giving hospitals etc tim… 3 minutes ago

watsup_c

Christine Watson RT @okstate: We all have to do our part to help #FlattenTheCurve and slow the spread of #COVID19 to avoid burdening our healthcare system.… 6 minutes ago

TheTechWhore

The Tech Whore RT @latimes: AMC Theatres announces 'social distancing' measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus https://t.co/aJNq8TahXJ 7 minutes ago

UK_CMF

CMF RT @EAUKnews: Responding well to the #coronavirus: With social distancing measures being applied to slow and delay the spread of #coronavir… 9 minutes ago

Topsdiva

#AllAboutSisterhood RT @phatho_z: Cancelling large events, avoiding overcrowded places, limiting travel, social distancing - all slow the spread & flatten the… 13 minutes ago

phatho_z

Phathokuhle Zondi Cancelling large events, avoiding overcrowded places, limiting travel, social distancing - all slow the spread & fl… https://t.co/M10rpzu3M0 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.