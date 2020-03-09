How 'Social Distancing' Can Slow Coronavirus

Friday, 13 March 2020 () Watch VideoWe've heard a lot about "social distancing" lately. It's a pretty vague term, but it's also an important step in fighting the spread of the coronavirus. And it starts with one simple rule: Try to keep some space between you and other people.
Specifically, about 6 feet of space. Health officials say that's how far...
Govt raises excise duty on petrol-diesel by Rs 3/litre; 68-year-old woman is second death due to Coronavirus in India; More shutdowns in states across India in measure to implement social distancing;..
· San Francisco's non-sexual cuddle party for the month of March has been canceled over coronavirus concerns.
These are gatherings held in the city that...
Coronavirus has caused cancellations ranging from Broadway shows to the NBA, raising the specter of Italian-style social isolation in American cities
USATODAY.com
