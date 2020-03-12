Chelsea Manning Is Free From Jail, Faces Exorbitant Fines – OpEd
Friday, 13 March 2020 () Today, March 12, prosecutors in the Eastern District of Virginia ended the grand jury of Julian Assange and Wikileaks in which Chelsea Manning refused to testify. As a result, US District Court Judge Anthony Trenga ordered the immediate release of Chelsea Manning.
Manning has been incarcerated since May 2019. Judge Trenga...
On Thursday (March 12) WikiLeaks source Chelsea Manning was released from prison, where she had been held since May for refusing to testify in an ongoing U.S. investigation into WikiLeaks. Gloria Tso..