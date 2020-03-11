Global  

Nepal closes Mount Everest for climbers because of coronavirus fears

Reuters Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Nepal has closed all of its Himalayan peaks including Mount Everest this climbing season because of fears of the coronavirus outbreak, a government minister said on Friday.
 Nepal has closed Mount Everest for the remainder of this climbing season due to the coronavirus outbreak. Tourism Minister Yogesh Bhattarai said expeditions to mountain peaks in the March-May season had been suspended. According to Reuters, the country typically pulls in more than $4 million dollars...

Mount Everest is one of the latest high profile attractions to shutter over coronavirus fears. Many rely on the climbing season in the Himalayas as their primary source of income. Matthew Larotonda..

Latest closure due to Coronavirus outbreak. Vuer’s Elitsa Bizios reports.

Nepal closes Mount Everest for climbers over coronavirus fears

The Himalayan nation will also stop issuing visas on arrival after UN health agency declared COVID-19 a pandemic.
Coronavirus fears have prompted China to close Everest access via Tibet, climbers say

Coronavirus fears have prompted Chinese officials to close access to Mt. Everest from Tibet, according to climbers with knowledge of the matter.
