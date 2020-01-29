Global  

Australia shut down: PM Scott Morrison warns not to travel or attend large events

New Zealand Herald Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Australia shut down: PM Scott Morrison warns not to travel or attend large eventsAs the number of coronavirus cases in Australia nears 200, authorities have announced a range of significant measures to combat the outbreak.Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said all non-essential gatherings of more than 500 people...
News video: Australian health officials predict mass spread of coronavirus

Australian health officials predict mass spread of coronavirus 02:14

 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison urges people to avoid gatherings of more than 500.

Australian PM says world headed for 'pandemic,' puts emergency response plan in place [Video]

Australian PM says world headed for 'pandemic,' puts emergency response plan in place

There is every sign the world is about to be gripped by a pandemic of coronavirus, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned on Thursday, as Canberra kicked off emergency measures to restrain the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:42Published
Australia PM defends coal industry amid bushfire crisis [Video]

Australia PM defends coal industry amid bushfire crisis

He says he is protecting jobs, but critics say coal and climate change have contributed to unprecedented bushfires continuing to burn.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:39Published

Australia to extend coronavirus travel ban to Italy, Scott Morrison announces

Australia will place a travel ban on Italian visitors from 6pm on Wednesday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced.
SBS

Australia 'well-prepared and well-equipped' to cope with coronavirus, Scott Morrison says

In a live television address to the nation on Thursday night, Prime Minister Scott Morrison acknowledged that many Australians were anxious about threat the...
The Age


SherylOz8

Sheryl RT @inside_canberra: Prime Minister Scott Morrison has just announced that all overseas arrivals to Australia will be required to self-isol… 43 minutes ago

inside_canberra

Inside Canberra Prime Minister Scott Morrison has just announced that all overseas arrivals to Australia will be required to self-i… https://t.co/yf8aSvjJ7Q 56 minutes ago

daveyk317

#StopGreed RT @Frolencewalters: JUST IN NOW -#CoronaVirusUpdate Schools, shopping centres and major public transport networks could be shut down if a… 22 hours ago

Scott_A_Moody

Sir Loin of Beef. RT @Raf_Epstein: Surely evidence is clear Shut things down hard & fast like China & SKorea and stop the spread OR leave things open like… 1 day ago

RigoloManu

manu rigolo RT @billyburns80: @vanOnselenP Prime Minister Scott Morrison has no jurisdiction, power, authority, constitutional right or legislative rig… 1 day ago

BauerSidonie

Ms Whiskers is pissed. @tribelaw Another idiot leader PM of Australia Scott Morrison refuses to shut down football because his beloved team is playing tomorrow. 2 days ago

billyburns80

BillyB80 🇦🇺 Q is near https://qmap.pub/ @vanOnselenP Prime Minister Scott Morrison has no jurisdiction, power, authority, constitutional right or legislati… https://t.co/e76VXCrpPe 2 days ago

