Coronavirus: Australian MP Peter Dutton hospitalised for Covid-19

New Zealand Herald Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Australian MP Peter Dutton hospitalised for Covid-19Australia's Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton is in hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.Dutton said after he woke this morning with a fever and sore throat he took a test for Covid-19. The Queensland Department...
News video: Australian Official Who Met With Ivanka Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Australian Official Who Met With Ivanka Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus 01:10

 Australian Official Who Met With Ivanka Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus Peter Dutton, Australia's home affairs minister, said on Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19. Peter Dutton, via statement Dutton met with senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump, Attorney General William Barr and...

Tom Hanks Shares Update Following COVID-19 Diagnosis [Video]Tom Hanks Shares Update Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Tom Hanks Shares Update Following COVID-19 Diagnosis Tom Hanks took to Twitter with an optimistic update hours after announcing that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, contracted the coronavirus. Tom Hanks,..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:15Published

Man Says He And His Wife Got Hit With Huge Fee For Canceling Cruise [Video]Man Says He And His Wife Got Hit With Huge Fee For Canceling Cruise

Peter Volpe and his wife had booked a cruise to Italy and Greece, but had to cancel it due to the coronavirus. Because they were late in doing so, they were hit with a fee of $1,725. CBS 2's Jermont..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:06Published


Peter Dutton: Australia minister tests positive for virus

Peter Dutton, who is a senior member of government, woke up with a "temperature and sore throat".
BBC News

Australian home affairs minister Peter Dutton tests positive for coronavirus

One of Australia's highest-profile ministers, Peter Dutton, who is in charge of home affairs, said he had tested positive for coronavirus on Friday and was...
Japan Today


Refuse2sink2017

Anika RT @TrinityResists: Breaking News: Australian official, Peter Dutton, who met with Attorney General William Barr and Ivanka Trump in DC las… 14 seconds ago

PazUtzin

Paz Utzin 🌻 RT @thedailybeast: Top Australian official who just met with Ivanka Trump and AG William Barr tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/5… 5 minutes ago

blastnost

blastnost “Ivanka Trump worked from home on Friday but will not self-quarantine, despite coming into close contact with the A… https://t.co/x0KLgQk42h 6 minutes ago

Lilannie1965

Donna Watson RT @1Naasty: 👇🧐🤷‍♂️ #Australia. Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has coronavirus. He is the first member of the Australian government… 9 minutes ago

BrendaParadis3

Brenda Paradis RT @TODAYshow: Breaking this morning: Australian Home Minister Peter Dutton has tested positive for the coronavirus. On March 5, he was in… 13 minutes ago

jmprovir

manelp RT @brettachapman: This man just tested positive for the coronavirus. This picture was taken six days ago. Australian named Peter Dutton. I… 14 minutes ago

bookcrossingfan

BXer solittletime RT @bookcrossingfan: Australian politician Peter Dutton has tested positive for coronavirus, just days after meeting with Ivanka Trump and… 16 minutes ago

Barbara_AOK

Barbara RT @RitaPanahi: Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, standing to Ivanka Trump’s left, has today been diagnosed with coronavirus.… 20 minutes ago

