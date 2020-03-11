Coronavirus: Australian MP Peter Dutton hospitalised for Covid-19
Friday, 13 March 2020 () Australia's Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton is in hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.Dutton said after he woke this morning with a fever and sore throat he took a test for Covid-19. The Queensland Department...
Tom Hanks Shares Update Following COVID-19 Diagnosis Tom Hanks took to Twitter with an optimistic update hours after announcing that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, contracted the coronavirus. Tom Hanks,..