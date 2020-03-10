Global  

COVID-19 virus extends March Break

TheSpec.com Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
COVID-19 virus extends March BreakStudents at Hamilton’s two school boards and across Ontario will be getting an extended March break due to the COVID-19 virus. The Ford government announced on Thursday that Ontario’s elementary and high schools will be closed March 14 to April 5
Ontario schools to shut down for two weeks after March Break to fight the spread of coronavirus

Ontario schools to shut down for two weeks after March Break to fight the spread of coronavirusOntario schools will be shut down for two weeks following the March Break to help fight the spread of COVID-19.
TheSpec.com Also reported by •CTV News

