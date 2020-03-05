Coronavirus: 'Don't panic' says US woman who recovered from COVID-19
Friday, 13 March 2020 () An American woman who has recovered from the novel coronavirus has a simple message for people who are worried: Don't panic -- but do think about high-risk individuals and stay home if you feel ill.
Elizabeth Schneider lives in Seattle, the biggest city of Washington state, which has the most deaths in the United States from...
