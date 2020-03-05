Coronavirus: 'Don't panic' says US woman who recovered from COVID-19

Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 23 hours ago )





Elizabeth Schneider lives in Seattle, the biggest city of Washington state, which has the most deaths in the United States from... An American woman who has recovered from the novel coronavirus has a simple message for people who are worried: Don't panic -- but do think about high-risk individuals and stay home if you feel ill.Elizabeth Schneider lives in Seattle, the biggest city of Washington state, which has the most deaths in the United States from 👓 View full article

