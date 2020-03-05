Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Coronavirus: 'Don't panic' says US woman who recovered from COVID-19

Coronavirus: 'Don't panic' says US woman who recovered from COVID-19

Mid-Day Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
An American woman who has recovered from the novel coronavirus has a simple message for people who are worried: Don't panic -- but do think about high-risk individuals and stay home if you feel ill.

Elizabeth Schneider lives in Seattle, the biggest city of Washington state, which has the most deaths in the United States from...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published < > Embed
News video: Woman says she might have Coronavirus... if she could ever get tested

Woman says she might have Coronavirus... if she could ever get tested 02:56

 Woman says she might have Coronavirus... if she could ever get tested

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: 2 dead in India, cases rise to 83, 10 recover| Oneindia News [Video]Coronavirus: 2 dead in India, cases rise to 83, 10 recover| Oneindia News

Govt raises excise duty on petrol-diesel by Rs 3/litre; 68-year-old woman is second death due to Coronavirus in India; More shutdowns in states across India in measure to implement social distancing;..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:23Published

Press conference: First Colorado coronavirus death announced as El Paso County woman in her 80s [Video]Press conference: First Colorado coronavirus death announced as El Paso County woman in her 80s

A woman in her 80s living in El Paso County who had underlying health conditions is the first person confirmed to have died of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Colorado, the Colorado Department of..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 32:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Woman reveals what isolation is really like after contact with confirmed patient

Coronavirus: Woman reveals what isolation is really like after contact with confirmed patientA woman in quarantine after being in contact with a New Zealand coronavirus patient has spoken about what it's like being in isolation.The woman, who the Herald...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •IndependentFOXNews.comEssex ChronicleSeattle TimesMid-Day

Guyana confirms first case of coronavirus in woman who returned from U.S.

Guyana on Wednesday confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus in a Guyanese woman who returned to the South American country from the United States last...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.