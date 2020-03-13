Global  

Australian minister who met with Ivanka Trump in US diagnosed with coronavirus

IndiaTimes Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Australian home affairs minister Peter Dutton has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus and was placed under quarantine in a Brisbane hospital on Friday, days after his return from America where he met Ivanka Trump and US Attorney General William Barr. "I immediately contacted the Queensland department of health and was subsequently tested for covid-19," he said in a statement.
News video: Australian Official Who Met With Ivanka Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Australian Official Who Met With Ivanka Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus 01:10

 Australian Official Who Met With Ivanka Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus Peter Dutton, Australia's home affairs minister, said on Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19. Peter Dutton, via statement Dutton met with senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump, Attorney General William Barr and...

