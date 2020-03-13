Australian minister who met with Ivanka Trump in US diagnosed with coronavirus
Friday, 13 March 2020 () Australian home affairs minister Peter Dutton has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus and was placed under quarantine in a Brisbane hospital on Friday, days after his return from America where he met Ivanka Trump and US Attorney General William Barr. "I immediately contacted the Queensland department of health and was subsequently tested for covid-19," he said in a statement.
Australian Official Who Met With Ivanka Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus Peter Dutton, Australia's home affairs minister, said on Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19. Peter Dutton, via statement Dutton met with senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump, Attorney General William Barr and...
Ivanka Trump has self-isolated after she was pictured with Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton days before he tested positive for coronavirus.The move... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •CBS News •RIA Nov. •USATODAY.com