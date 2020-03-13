Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > 3 Men Sentenced to Hundreds of Years in the Drowning of Syrian Refugee Boy

3 Men Sentenced to Hundreds of Years in the Drowning of Syrian Refugee Boy

NYTimes.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
A Turkish court sentenced each man to 125 years in jail for the death of five refugees, including Alan Kurdi, 2, whose body washed up on a beach.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

3 Men Sentenced to 125 Years Each in Drowning of Syrian Refugee Boy

A Turkish court sentenced each man to 125 years in jail for the death of five refugees, including Alan Kurdi, 2, whose body washed up on a beach.
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this

ROJNAME_english

Rojname News English 3 men sentenced to hundreds of years in the drowning of Syrian refugee boy https://t.co/uwrWuRCW9H 1 hour ago

liberty_earth

liberty.earth 3 Men Sentenced to Hundreds of Years in the Drowning of Syrian Refugee Boy - The New York Times https://t.co/zHcjTgzyvb 9 hours ago

fereydoun_ahang

فریدون آهنگر RT @IranRights_org: From @hra_news: 3 Iranian writers were summoned to the prosecutor's office to begin serving their sentences. Reza Khan… 12 hours ago

Star_Foreign

Star World Three Turkish men sentenced to hundreds of years in the drowning of Syrian refugee boy https://t.co/psxSP0L7Ei 15 hours ago

yasser_elgamal

El-Gamal_Y 3 Men Sentenced to Hundreds of Years in the Drowning of Syrian Refugee Boy https://t.co/D8su5Lx5vF 18 hours ago

BuketUzuner

Buket Uzuner RT @JohnWreford: 3 Men Sentenced to Hundreds of Years in the Drowning of Syrian Refugee Boy https://t.co/OVOpL65tgb 19 hours ago

Eye_on_Syria

Eye on Syria #NYT 3 Men Sentenced to Hundreds of Years in the Drowning of Syrian Refugee Boy https://t.co/kFi96v9G61 #Syria 19 hours ago

CCSMediaGroup1

CCS Media Group 3 Men Sentenced to Hundreds of Years in the Drowning of Syrian Refugee Boy https://t.co/tupebymgoo 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.