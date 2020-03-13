Chinese allow Michael Kovrig telephone call to sick father

JC Chaos RT @bluemondayrick: THREAD! Meet Michael Kovrig, who has been held in China since Dec/18 Kovrig was just granted permission to make one p… 10 minutes ago Beth Richardson RT @Dip_Passport: Imagine being stuck in prison, with no access to family or friends, during this difficult time?? It is past time to bring… 14 minutes ago peter cruise RT @albertarabbit: Chinese allow Michael Kovrig call to sick father amid COVID-19 (this is so sad) #cdnpoli ⁦@MondeeRedman⁩ ⁦@cruise_peter⁩… 30 minutes ago DrRoy RT @Jakob_Glogauer: Chinese allow detained Canadian Michael Kovrig telephone call to sick father https://t.co/Hl1TkUvS0t 1 hour ago Jakob Glogauer Chinese allow detained Canadian Michael Kovrig telephone call to sick father https://t.co/Hl1TkUvS0t 1 hour ago annie Laing RT @nationalpost: China allows detained Canadian Michael Kovrig a telephone call to his sick father https://t.co/S24jUc6FNl https://t.co/hP… 2 hours ago