Chinese allow Michael Kovrig telephone call to sick father

CTV News Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The Chinese embassy in Canada says Michael Kovrig has been allowed to have a telephone conversation with his father who is very ill. The embassy says in a statement that they allowed this for humanitarian reasons.
China allows Michael Kovrig telephone call to sick father

The Chinese embassy in Canada says Michael Kovrig has been allowed to have a telephone conversation with his father, who is very ill.
