Queen postpones engagements as a 'precaution' amid coronavirus outbreak

CTV News Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The Queen has postponed a couple of upcoming engagements as a 'sensible precaution' due to concerns about the novel coronavirus.
News video: Queen Elizabeth avoiding shaking hands after Coronavirus outbreak

Queen Elizabeth avoiding shaking hands after Coronavirus outbreak 00:54

 Queen Elizabeth has reportedly decided not to shake hands with people at public events following the Coronavirus outbreak.

Hong Kong hospital ramps up hygiene measures after coronavirus outbreak [Video]Hong Kong hospital ramps up hygiene measures after coronavirus outbreak

After the outbreak of the coronavirus from the Chinese mainland Hong Kong's Queen Elizabeth Hospital has escalated their hygiene measures today (January 23). Footage shows outdoors sinks and faucets..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:33Published


Queen postpones two royal visits as 'precaution' amid coronavirus outbreak

'Other events will be reviewed on an ongoing basis,' statement reads
Independent

Coronavirus: Queen postpones trips to Cheshire and Camden

Buckingham Palace says changes to the Queen's diary commitments are a "sensible precaution".
BBC News


