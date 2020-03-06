How Does The Coronavirus Compare To The Last Worldwide Pandemic?

Stephanie Liebergen The spread of the #coronavirus is significantly different from the last worldwide pandemic — H1N1. https://t.co/NrYQpI9Pbf 17 hours ago Fenia Yfandi Swine flu: The last pandemic declared by WHO before coronavirus, how does it compare? https://t.co/uYjSPIP06C 1 day ago 🕊indiecratublican🌺 ...In case anyone wanted to know the last time the US ever experienced anything like this. At this moment in time,… https://t.co/y87siSkeWg 1 day ago Crabmeat Rules @wordmixrr This article is very informative. Not panic driven, just straight up facts. The last pandemic, Swine Flu… https://t.co/2GXm31Iozx 1 day ago Jamal Jafri ""The number of flu cases and deaths due to flu-related complications varies each flu season. "The average number o… https://t.co/kZDBlnCj5q 2 days ago bob jones @strangetruther @Sara_Rose_G To put into context over 1900 ppl died last year from flu to no headlines and no mass… https://t.co/yCtztiHeu9 2 days ago News RT @ultrascanhumint: Swine flu: The last pandemic declared by WHO before coronavirus, how does it compare?: Also known as pig influenza, th… 2 days ago Ultrascan HUMINT Swine flu: The last pandemic declared by WHO before coronavirus, how does it compare?: Also known as pig influenza,… https://t.co/NEp0dmPYuk 2 days ago