Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > How Does The Coronavirus Compare To The Last Worldwide Pandemic?

How Does The Coronavirus Compare To The Last Worldwide Pandemic?

Newsy Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
How Does The Coronavirus Compare To The Last Worldwide Pandemic?Watch VideoCoronavirus cases and deaths continue to rise around the world. Let's put the numbers in context and look at the last pandemic the world experienced — the H1N1 flu in 2009.

The first human case of H1N1 was confirmed on April 15, 2009, in California. Twelve days later, Mexico became the first country to report...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: How Does The Coronavirus Compare To The Last Worldwide Pandemic?

How Does The Coronavirus Compare To The Last Worldwide Pandemic? 01:12

 The last pandemic the world experienced was the H1N1 flu in 2009.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Family planning Disney trip forced to cancel at the last minute [Video]

Family planning Disney trip forced to cancel at the last minute

A local family got the text they were dreading this week. A trip they'd been planning for two years to Disney World was canceled because of the coronavirus.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:55Published
Director of National Intelligence warned Congress last year about danger of large-scale outbreak [Video]

Director of National Intelligence warned Congress last year about danger of large-scale outbreak

Director of National Intelligence warned Congress last year about danger of large-scale outbreak

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:03Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Singapore minister says coronavirus outbreak emerging as pandemic

The coronavirus spreading around the world from China is "starting to look like a global pandemic," said Singapore minister Lawrence Wong, who co-heads the...
Reuters Also reported by •BBC NewsMashableThe MerkleMid-DayThe AgeNew Zealand HeraldSBS

Ricky Hatton stocks up on toilet roll amid coronavirus chaos

Ricky Hatton stocks up on toilet roll amid coronavirus chaosCoronavirus fears have led to former welterweight world champion boxer Ricky Hatton stocking up on toilet roll as the ongoing pandemic continues to cause havoc...
Daily Star Also reported by •Proactive InvestorsMashable

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NewsLiebs

Stephanie Liebergen The spread of the #coronavirus is significantly different from the last worldwide pandemic — H1N1. https://t.co/NrYQpI9Pbf 17 hours ago

Feni_55_Crystal

Fenia Yfandi Swine flu: The last pandemic declared by WHO before coronavirus, how does it compare? https://t.co/uYjSPIP06C 1 day ago

indiecratublic1

🕊indiecratublican🌺 ...In case anyone wanted to know the last time the US ever experienced anything like this. At this moment in time,… https://t.co/y87siSkeWg 1 day ago

Miswyz

Crabmeat Rules @wordmixrr This article is very informative. Not panic driven, just straight up facts. The last pandemic, Swine Flu… https://t.co/2GXm31Iozx 1 day ago

JAJafri

Jamal Jafri ""The number of flu cases and deaths due to flu-related complications varies each flu season. "The average number o… https://t.co/kZDBlnCj5q 2 days ago

moderatedew

bob jones @strangetruther @Sara_Rose_G To put into context over 1900 ppl died last year from flu to no headlines and no mass… https://t.co/yCtztiHeu9 2 days ago

NewsAt20

News RT @ultrascanhumint: Swine flu: The last pandemic declared by WHO before coronavirus, how does it compare?: Also known as pig influenza, th… 2 days ago

ultrascanhumint

Ultrascan HUMINT Swine flu: The last pandemic declared by WHO before coronavirus, how does it compare?: Also known as pig influenza,… https://t.co/NEp0dmPYuk 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.