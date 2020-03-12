Coronavirus: Trump officially declares national emergency and invokes Stafford Act
Friday, 13 March 2020 () Donald Trump has declared the coronavirus a national emergency under the Stafford Act, allowing officials to access up to $50bn in funds set aside to deal with natural disasters.
President Donald Trump announced Friday that he is declaring the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency, as Washington struggles with providing Americans with relief and officials race to slow the spread of the outbreak.
With panic buying on Main Street and fear-driven sell-offs on Wall Street, the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near zero on Sunday in another emergency move to help shore up the U.S. economy..
