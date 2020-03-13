Global  

Coronavirus: Ivanka Trump self-isolates after photo with infected Australian Minister

New Zealand Herald Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Ivanka Trump self-isolates after photo with infected Australian MinisterIvanka Trump has self-isolated after she was pictured with Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton days before he tested positive for coronavirus.The move comes after NZ First's Tracey Martin, who was with Dutton and Ivanka...
News video: Australian Official Who Met With Ivanka Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Australian Official Who Met With Ivanka Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus 01:10

 Australian Official Who Met With Ivanka Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus Peter Dutton, Australia's home affairs minister, said on Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19. Peter Dutton, via statement Dutton met with senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump, Attorney General William Barr and...

Trump 'most likely' will get tested for the coronavirus [Video]Trump 'most likely' will get tested for the coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would 'most likely' get tested for the coronavirus, after he was pressed by reporters asking about his contact with a Brazilian official who tested positive for the..

Brazil's President, Jair Bolsonaro, Tests Positive for Coronavirus [Video]Brazil's President, Jair Bolsonaro, Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Brazil's President, Jair Bolsonaro, Tests Positive for Coronavirus President Jair Bolsonaro's son confirmed that his father tested positive in an interview with Fox News. Bolsonaro met with Donald..

Australian minister who met with Ivanka Trump in US diagnosed with coronavirus

Australian home affairs minister Peter Dutton has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus and was placed under quarantine in a Brisbane hospital on Friday,...
Despite coronavirus, Trump keeps shaking hands

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump, a self-described germaphobe, can’t seem to stop shaking hands — even in the midst of this coronavirus pandemic....
DanielMcCusker1

Daniel McCusker RT @maddow: The gentleman to the right of Ivanka Trump at this event last week (one over from AG Barr) is now hospitalized in Queensland af… 49 seconds ago

DanielBen_Del

(((Golem))) RT @PaulLidicul: Ivanka Trump announced she's self-quarintining after having contact w/ a member of the Trump administration who's suspecte… 3 minutes ago

glpiman

Michael RT @TVietor08: Donald Trump has refused a #coronavirus test despite meeting with infected people. Ivanka had a meeting with the Australian… 3 minutes ago

DrDannielle

Dannielle Blumenthal PhD Coronavirus: Ivanka Trump self-isolates after photo with infected Australian Minister, via @nzherald https://t.co/WwD99LwbJn 5 minutes ago

USPATRIQT41020

🇺🇸US Patriot🇺🇸 RT @CarmineSabia: Now Ivanka Trump is self quarantined. https://t.co/ZiXlKpou0B 5 minutes ago

Scott_A_Moody

Sir Loin of Beef. RT @MrKRudd: Basic principles in a public health emergency:1) effective public information campaign -7 weeks after 1st Oz case, still nothi… 5 minutes ago

