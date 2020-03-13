Watch: Quarantined Italians sing together from their balconies

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Italians sing on their balconies under lockdown



With cities under lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, self-isolating Italians found new ways to keep themselves entertained from their balconies. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:36 Published 2 hours ago Watch: Italians defy coronavirus lockdown by filling the streets with song



Watch: Italians defy coronavirus lockdown by filling the streets with song Credit: Euronews English Duration: 00:42 Published 23 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Italians Find ‘a Moment of Joy in This Moment of Anxiety’ Under lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, song breaks out from rooftops, balconies and windows.

NYTimes.com 1 hour ago





Tweets about this