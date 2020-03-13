Global  

Watch: Quarantined Italians sing together from their balconies

New Zealand Herald Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
With their country in lockdown because of coronavirus, quarantined Italians have figured out a way to maintain some semblance of social interaction, while keeping a safe distance and remaining in isolation.Numerous videos on social...
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Amazing moment Italians use flashmob to sign national anthem to fight back against coronavirus lockdown

Amazing moment Italians use flashmob to sign national anthem to fight back against coronavirus lockdown 01:36

 The incredible moment is seen when Italians gather on balconies in a flashmob to sing the national anthem at 6 p.m.

Italians sing on their balconies under lockdown [Video]

Italians sing on their balconies under lockdown

With cities under lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, self-isolating Italians found new ways to keep themselves entertained from their balconies.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:36Published
Watch: Italians defy coronavirus lockdown by filling the streets with song [Video]

Watch: Italians defy coronavirus lockdown by filling the streets with song

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 00:42Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Italians Find ‘a Moment of Joy in This Moment of Anxiety’

Under lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, song breaks out from rooftops, balconies and windows.
NYTimes.com


