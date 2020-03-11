Global  

'We Had No Other Choice:' Louisiana Postpones Primary Amid Coronavirus

Newsy Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
'We Had No Other Choice:' Louisiana Postpones Primary Amid CoronavirusWatch VideoLouisiana has become the first U.S. State to postpone its primary election amid the coronavirus pandemic
“We felt like we had no other choice,” Kyle Ardoin, Louisiana's Secretary of State told Newsy.

“We found in 16 parishes, 33 precincts would have to be closed because they had some connection,...
 In response to a nationwide spike in cases of the coronavirus, Louisiana has become the first state to postpone its presidential primary.

