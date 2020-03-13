Global  

Watch House Rep. Katie Porter Expertly Pursued CDC President Into Making Coronavirus Testing Free

Saturday, 14 March 2020
Watch House Rep. Katie Porter Expertly Pursued CDC President Into Making Coronavirus Testing FreeWe can all thank House Representative Katie Porter for her persistence, excellent question asking, and busting out a whiteboard to do the math and prove that free coronavirus testing should happen and can happen.
News video: OC Rep. Katie Porter Faces Off With CDC Director Over Free Coronavirus Testing

OC Rep. Katie Porter Faces Off With CDC Director Over Free Coronavirus Testing 02:20

 One of the biggest problems facing the United States in the growing coronavirus pandemic is the lack of testing, but Orange County Representative Katie Porter fought Thursday to change that — pressing the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to making those tests free.

