Coronavirus Hits Global Value Chain: Second Thoughts On ‘Assemble In India’ – Analysis
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () The outbreak of the novel Coronavirus, or COVID-19, is a wake up call for nations and MNCs who are excessively dependent on the global value chain manufacturing, concentrating in a particular country. In the last two decades China has become centre stage for the global value chain. It has become important not as the biggest...
Investors are concerned about how the spread of coronavirus will affect the global economy. It comes as Australian shares plunged while Hong Kong's opened sharply lower. Experts are now predicting a global recession.
China said on Thursday that the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on global supply chains will pressure Chinese exporters and importers as they look to pick up... Reuters India Also reported by •France 24 •New Zealand Herald
Nasdaq-listed SPAC EdtechX Holdings (NASDAQ:EDTX) says the issues arising from the coronavirus outbreak underline the value of its proposed merger with Chinese... Proactive Investors Also reported by •New Zealand Herald
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Eurasia Review Coronavirus Hits Global Value Chain: Second Thoughts On ‘Assemble In India’ – Analysis https://t.co/LnnAcjjR9E 2 days ago
Eurasia Review Coronavirus Hits Global Value Chain: Second Thoughts On ‘Assemble In India’ – Analysis https://t.co/YNBNkFInAK https://t.co/UZ2W58ELwS 2 days ago
(((BlairSupporter))) RT @BpsmithUk: Its worse - FTSE down 9% already but companies haven't lost (or gained) *any value* since Friday - this is just speculators… 6 days ago
Bryan Smith Its worse - FTSE down 9% already but companies haven't lost (or gained) *any value* since Friday - this is just spe… https://t.co/ODRdzhSb9W 1 week ago