This Is What The Trump Administration Is Doing To Combat Coronavirus

Newsy Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
President Donald Trump's coronavirus national emergency gives him access to as much as $50 billion in federal funding to combat the virus. 

President Donald Trump's coronavirus national emergency gives him access to as much as $50 billion in federal funding to combat the virus.

The declaration also lets FEMA step...
This Is What The Trump Administration Is Doing To Combat Coronavirus

This Is What The Trump Administration Is Doing To Combat Coronavirus 02:29

 Friday's emergency declaration releases funding for measures like drive-through test clinics and allows FEMA to step in with aid.

