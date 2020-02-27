Rachael Grad 🎨 Art 🖌 Toronto 🇨🇦 Missing the museums during self-isolation? You can tour these Canadian cultural hotspots online… https://t.co/atcdJsHh4z 2 days ago

Joe Moysiuk RT @Davidmquote: It's a nice way to see @ROMtoronto and museums from around the world with Google Art - Culture. Thanks for mentioning @Ale… 3 days ago

David Mckay It's a nice way to see @ROMtoronto and museums from around the world with Google Art - Culture. Thanks for mentioni… https://t.co/KVtrnEIuYp 3 days ago

Junalin RT @ToniMcCann2: This is so cool! Missing the museums during self-isolation? You can tour these cultural hotspots online. https://t.co/1hmy… 3 days ago

Nati Herron Missing the museums during self-isolation? You can tour these cultural hotspots online https://t.co/N2LjXrghdv 4 days ago

LaShorty RT @CTVNews: Missing the museums during self-isolation? You can tour these cultural hotspots online https://t.co/IqzEESbZGg https://t.co/Ed… 4 days ago

Here For The Weather RT @CTVCalgary: Missing the museums during self-isolation? You can tour these cultural hotspots online: https://t.co/V7edeeHn9Q 4 days ago