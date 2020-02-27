Global  

Missing the museums during self-isolation? You can tour these cultural hotspots online

CTV News Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Although numerous Canadian museums and galleries are closing in the face of the coronavirus outbreak, many museums not only have exhibits that can be perused online, but also virtual tours that allow you to walk through the halls themselves.
