Coronavirus scare: Tweet predicted COVID-19 seven years ago; Internet is terrified
Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Amid the Coronavirus scare, an old tweet from 2013 went viral and has left the Twitterati spooked. The tweet mentions of Coronavirus!
The tweet predicted the novel Coronavirus seven years ago. The user posted the tweet on
June 3, 2013, and wrote, ' Corona virus....its coming'
Corona virus....its coming
— Marco...
