Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro tests negative for coronavirus, says initial media reports were wrong

DNA Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Media reports emerged which stated that Bolsonaro had tested positive for COVID-19, and was waiting for a second test for confirmation.
News video: Brazil's President, Jair Bolsonaro, Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Brazil's President, Jair Bolsonaro, Tests Positive for Coronavirus 00:59

 Brazil's President, Jair Bolsonaro, Tests Positive for Coronavirus President Jair Bolsonaro's son confirmed that his father tested positive in an interview with Fox News. Bolsonaro met with Donald Trump over the weekend at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach. He is the second Brazilian...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bolsonaro tests negative for coronavirus [Video]

Bolsonaro tests negative for coronavirus

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who was recently in the United States and met with U.S. President Donald Trump, has tested negative for coronavirus, according to a post on his Facebook page on..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:06Published
Brazilian President Tests Negative for Coronavirus [Video]

Brazilian President Tests Negative for Coronavirus

Jair Bolsonaro, the President of Brazil who met with President Trump just days ago, tests negative for the coronavirus.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:51Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tested negative for coronavirus

The President's Facebook page said, "The Armed Forces Hospital and (diagnostic laboratory) Sabin have returned a negative test result for COVID-19 for the...
Zee News

Brazil's Bolsonaro plays down coronavirus, calls stock market turmoil 'sporadic'

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday played down the coronavirus outbreak, and said that the resulting turmoil in financial markets - Brazilian stocks...
Reuters

