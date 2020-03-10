Global  

Coronavirus could be Donald Trump's Katrina moment

Al Jazeera Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic has all the hallmarks of Bush's disastrous handling of Hurricane Katrina.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump to get coronavirus test 'fairly soon'

Trump to get coronavirus test 'fairly soon' 00:43

 US president Donald Trump said he is likely to be tested for the coronavirus "fairly soon," as questions swirl about why the president, his top aides and his family aren't doing more to protect themselves and others against Covid-19. In the face of repeat direct and indirect exposures, Mr Trump was...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Came In Contact With 2 People With Coronavirus [Video]

Trump Came In Contact With 2 People With Coronavirus

Reuters reports that President Donald Trump has now come in contact with two people that have tested positive for coronavirus.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:44Published
Coronavirus tests will be 'free': Trump [Video]

Coronavirus tests will be 'free': Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday at the White House press briefing room said that that the coronavirus aid package passed by the U.S. House Chamber early Saturday would provide free testing for..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:29Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Donald Trump suspends travel from Europe to US for 30 days

President Donald Trump has announced he is suspending all travel from Europe, excluding the UK, to the US for the next 30 days to stop the spread of the novel...
Mid-Day

Coronavirus: Donald Trump proposes payroll tax cut

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that his coronavirus task force will meet Senate and House Republicans on Tuesday to discuss a possible payroll tax cut...
Mid-Day

Tweets about this

RaisingTheHustl

Angel Levine RT @AlexWhitcomb: If you didn’t realize the President was lying to you, start with this: the website he mentioned yesterday? Not a thing, n… 5 minutes ago

WhirledCitizen_

Women & Politics RT @hardhouz13: Donald Trump shock: Nancy Pelosi could reportedly take charge if POTUS, Mike Pence are both diagnosed wi... https://t.co/W… 8 minutes ago

AlexWhitcomb

Alex Whitcomb If you didn’t realize the President was lying to you, start with this: the website he mentioned yesterday? Not a th… https://t.co/Akcqvin2X5 9 minutes ago

Eliminateguns

John Walsh @realDonaldTrump This looks like something Donald Trump could fix... https://t.co/nH42s94AHh 12 minutes ago

LeonTriplett

Triplett RT @grantstern: By @PressSec’s own explanation of #coronavirus testing guidelines, Donald Trump should be tested immediately. His #coronav… 18 minutes ago

GeorgiaNews66

Georgia News Online How Donald Trump's European Travel Ban Could Hurt Economy | Time https://t.co/NAgy3uxNb0 39 minutes ago

ghadaah09823683

ghada ahmed Donald Trump announced he had taken a coronavirus test Friday night and also had his temperature taken Saturday bef… https://t.co/N1neqo4KJN 46 minutes ago

chatcher2

Junkyard Dog RT @chatcher2: Could someone please explain to Thom Tillis, Donald Trump and the rest of the GOP cult that placing blame for the Coronaviru… 48 minutes ago

