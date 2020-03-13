Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Coronavirus: UAE airlines cancel, reroute Pakistan flights

Coronavirus: UAE airlines cancel, reroute Pakistan flights

Khaleej Times Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Pakistan government has announced that all international flights will operate only from three airports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Pakistan limits flights, shuts borders and schools over coronavirus

Pakistan shut all its schools and land borders on Friday and decided to limit international flights and discourage large gatherings to try to halt the spread of...
Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CreativeZubair

Zubair Hussain RT @khaleejtimes: Coronavirus: UAE airlines cancel, reroute Pakistan flights https://t.co/HkS1peNyFF https://t.co/4nvxI6qTny 19 hours ago

Mian06451992

Mian Saif Al RAHMAN Coronavirus: UAE airlines cancel, reroute Pakistan flights https://t.co/NvJ2xh4lx6 1 day ago

maminkhan66

M. Amin Khan Coronavirus: UAE airlines cancel, reroute Pakistan flights https://t.co/Lit3CTCDZi 2 days ago

pakistaninews

Pakistan News Coronavirus: UAE airlines cancel, reroute Pakistan flights - News. #pakistan https://t.co/xrCDainw7I 2 days ago

InstantNewsPk

instant.com.pk Coronavirus: UAE airlines cancel and reroute flights to Pakistan – News story https://t.co/Yn4iihQIsV 2 days ago

khaleejtimes

Khaleej Times Coronavirus: UAE airlines cancel, reroute Pakistan flights https://t.co/HkS1peNyFF https://t.co/4nvxI6qTny 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.