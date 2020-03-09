Europe becomes new coronavirus epicenter

Saturday, 14 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Starting midnight on Saturday, President Trump's travel ban began preventing entry for those traveling from 26 European countries, not including Americans returning home. Europe is now the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic with cases popping up across the continent. The entire country of Italy remains under quarantine , while Norway urged citizens against all foreign travel and called on those abroad to come home. Ian Lee reports from London on how the continent is dealing with the surge of coronavirus cases.


