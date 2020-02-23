Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Foreign couple kidnapped in Burkina Faso in 2018 'found alive'

Foreign couple kidnapped in Burkina Faso in 2018 'found alive'

Al Jazeera Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
A Canadian woman and her Italian partner have been released to the UN in Mali, and they appear to be in good health.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Missing Peninsula Couple Found Alive After Vanishing Valentine's Day [Video]

Missing Peninsula Couple Found Alive After Vanishing Valentine's Day

An miraculous rescue unfolded as a Peninsula couple feared dead in Inverness was found after surviving a week in the woods. Kenny Choi tells us how the pair made it out alive.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:47Published
Full Video: Marin Sheriff's Office News Conference After Couple Found Alive [Video]

Full Video: Marin Sheriff's Office News Conference After Couple Found Alive

A Palo Alto couple who got lost on a Valentine's Day hike in the Marin County woods were found Saturday by search-and-rescuers. Marin County Sheriff's spokesman spoke to reporters. (2-22-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 15:41Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JENin140

Jen RT @IntelTweet: Al Jazeera English: "Foreign couple kidnapped in Burkina Faso in 2018 'found alive'" https://t.co/T2cpXIk92i 24 minutes ago

OddoneElisa

elisa oddone A beautiful news at last. Canadian Edith Blais and Italian Luca Tacchetto went missing while travelling through… https://t.co/6EJP0Gx8sL 25 minutes ago

IntelTweet

Evan Kohlmann Al Jazeera English: "Foreign couple kidnapped in Burkina Faso in 2018 'found alive'" https://t.co/T2cpXIk92i 26 minutes ago

shipa123

sa 🙅🏻‍♀️ #EnoughIsEnough RT @AJEnglish: Foreign couple kidnapped in Burkina Faso in 2018 'found alive' https://t.co/oLTRnfJuCY 53 minutes ago

paeznyc

Margie Foreign couple kidnapped in Burkina Faso in 2018 'found alive' https://t.co/yvD5OKrJX1 #politics #feedly 1 hour ago

BarbaraMulvaney

Barbara Mulvaney Foreign couple kidnapped in Burkina Faso in 2018 'found alive' @AJENews https://t.co/TUh39DXQX5 2 hours ago

AfricaTimesofN1

Africa Times of News Foreign couple kidnapped in Burkina Faso in 2018 ‘found alive’ https://t.co/FpvBSHYFPi 2 hours ago

babaloo2

Babaloo2 Foreign couple kidnapped in Burkina Faso in 2018 'found alive' @AJENews https://t.co/msexr8Igx0 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.