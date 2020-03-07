Ontario reports 27 new cases of COVID-19, provincial total reaches 106

Mr. John, Liberal Free for Me RT @Paola_Dec1231: 22 new cases today. 19 new cases yesterday. 18 new cases Thu. 6 new cases Wed. 101 cases currently in #Ontario. More th… 10 seconds ago

JB #Ontario reports 24 new #COVID-19 #COVID #Coronavirus cases Ontario is reporting 24 new cases of COVID-19 in the pr… https://t.co/QY7pG9Qeqh 12 minutes ago

Cheryl vanDuinkerken RT @CP24: JUST IN: Ontario confirms two more cases of COVID-19, taking the provincial total including recoveries to 103 https://t.co/p3jbjR… 12 minutes ago

mdawson RT @RyanGrieveAB: Ontario reports 22 new COVID-19 cases https://t.co/qYRDUOAxl7 #cdnpoli #onpoli #COVID19 #coronavirus 21 minutes ago

normsNmores Ontario reports 24 new COVID-19 cases https://t.co/5KUdxxLfhd . Canada (n the world) must ostracize China 4 its con… https://t.co/pNuZvdfW6u 25 minutes ago

Scooterissima🇨🇦🌎 RT @TorontoStar: #Breaking: Ontario reports 22 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 101. https://t.… 57 minutes ago