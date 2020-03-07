Global  

Ontario reports 27 new cases of COVID-19, provincial total reaches 106

CTV News Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Ontario's ministry of health reported 27 new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday morning, bringing the provincial total to 106.
News video: New Jersey Officials Hold Briefing On Latest Coronavirus Cases

New Jersey Officials Hold Briefing On Latest Coronavirus Cases 56:14

 New Jersey officials announced 21 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the state total to 50.

