Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Coronavirus: Trump to add UK and Ireland to US travel ban

Coronavirus: Trump to add UK and Ireland to US travel ban

Independent Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
The US government is expected to announce on Saturday that it is expanding its travel ban on most European countries to include Britain and Ireland as it seeks to contain the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe, airline and US officials told Reuters.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump says he is considering domestic travel restriction

Trump says he is considering domestic travel restriction 00:35

 Trump also said the travel ban from Europe will be extended to the United Kingdom.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Came In Contact With 2 People With Coronavirus [Video]

Trump Came In Contact With 2 People With Coronavirus

Reuters reports that President Donald Trump has now come in contact with two people that have tested positive for coronavirus.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:44Published
Chile bans public events over coronavirus as protests rock Santiago [Video]

Chile bans public events over coronavirus as protests rock Santiago

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera announced a ban on public events with more than 500 people on Friday, as the government tries to curtail the spread of coronavirus even as massive social..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:06Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Trump travel ban gives 'false sense of security' and could make things worse, WHO doctor says

EU leaders, meanwhile, have slammed US president for 'unilateral' action
Independent Also reported by •bizjournals

Trump takes coronavirus test, extends travel ban to Britain, Ireland

President Donald Trump has taken a coronavirus test but said on Saturday that his temperature was "totally normal", and his administration extended a travel ban...
Reuters Also reported by •euronewsUSATODAY.comSeattlePI.comCBC.caBelfast TelegraphNPR

Tweets about this

dunn_carlee

Carlee Dunn RT @jsolomonReports: Trump adds England, Ireland to travel ban, gets coronavirus test https://t.co/s58vPF7izf 3 seconds ago

GoreNielsen

Sandra RT @Shadazz17: Coronavirus latest updates: Trump extends travel ban to UK and Ireland | World news | The Guardian https://t.co/PT84RGgQNj 38 seconds ago

jaxcanes333

Matthew A Carter RT @jaxdotcom: President Trump announced Saturday that the U.S. will broaden its European travel ban, and was considering imposing restrict… 45 seconds ago

staywokecinema

Stephanie Cholmondel RT @nytimes: Breaking News: President Trump said he took a coronavirus test and awaits the results. Vice President Pence said the U.S. g… 45 seconds ago

1019dotty

Col 😎 Register & MAGA Primaries! RT @News12NJ: .@realDonaldTrump is also says he's considering imposing restrictions on travel within the U.S. to areas hit hard by the #cor… 1 minute ago

Phil_Free_

Phil 🆓🌍🧩 Trump adds UK and Ireland to US travel ban as coronavirus death toll in Britain nearly doubles in one day https://t.co/HXjn0ccCiH 1 minute ago

fecklessTrump

Fat Trump RT @RevokeTrumpOrg: Does the #GrifterInChief ever pass up an opportunity to look out for his businesses & profit off the presidency? Of co… 1 minute ago

Cherfan4ever1

Cherfan4ever🆘🌎🕊💕🦋 Coronavirus live updates: Trump says he took test; travel ban extended to UK, Ireland - ABC News. ⁦@cher⁩ https://t.co/ZGNCw6x0Tz 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.