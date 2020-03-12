Global  

White House now conducting temperature checks amid outbreak

Seattle Times Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House announced Saturday that it is now conducting temperature checks on anyone who is in close contact with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. The move is being taken out of an abundance of caution in response to the coronavirus outbreak, said Judd Deere, a White House spokesman. […]
 Mark Wilson/Getty Images By SUSANNAH LUTHI and EVAN SEMONES 03/14/2020 11:57 AM EDT The White House on Saturday began checking the temperatures of anyone in close contact with President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence. White House staff met reporters at the door of the press briefing room...

