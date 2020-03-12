Global  

Ajax cancels all March Break activities due to COVID-19

TheSpec.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Ajax cancels all March Break activities due to COVID-19The Town has cancelled all of its March Break camps, programs and drop-in activities due to COVID-19.
Recent related news from verified sources

COVID-19 virus extends March Break

COVID-19 virus extends March BreakStudents at Hamilton’s two school boards and across Ontario will be getting an extended March break due to the COVID-19 virus. The Ford government announced on...
TheSpec.com

Ontario schools to shut down for two weeks after March Break to fight the spread of coronavirus

Ontario schools to shut down for two weeks after March Break to fight the spread of coronavirusOntario schools will be shut down for two weeks following the March Break to help fight the spread of COVID-19.
TheSpec.com Also reported by •CTV News

