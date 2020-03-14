Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > P.E.I. confirms first case of COVID-19

P.E.I. confirms first case of COVID-19

CTV News Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
The first case of COVID-19 in Prince Edward Island has been confirmed.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published < > Embed
News video: First Coronavirus Case Reported In Baltimore City

First Coronavirus Case Reported In Baltimore City 03:26

 Baltimore officials have confirmed the city's first case of coronavirus.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Niagara County update on coronavirus [Video]

Niagara County update on coronavirus

Niagara County leaders give an update about the first positive case of coronavirus. Leaders say this is a case of community spread.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 22:03Published
First confirmed case of COVID-19 in Houston County [Video]

First confirmed case of COVID-19 in Houston County

The North Central Health District (NCHD) Epidemiologists confirmed NCHD’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 involving a resident of Houston County.

Credit: WMGTPublished

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Indian Army reports its first positive case

Coronavirus: Indian Army reports its first positive caseIn the first case of the coronavirus in the Indian Army, a 34-year-old soldier has tested positive for the infection in Leh, army sources said on Wednesday as...
WorldNews Also reported by •HinduNew Zealand HeraldIndependentSeattle Times

Delaware coronavirus cases rise to 19 Wednesday morning, 1st Kent case is critically ill

Delaware has confirmed 19 cases of the coronavirus, as of Wednesday morning, including its first case in Kent County, according to the state's website.  
Delawareonline Also reported by •Gloucester Citizen

Tweets about this

murtazasolangi

Murtaza Solangi RT @nayadaurpk: Saadat Khan, 50, had returned from Saudi Arabia on March 9, 2020, and had been diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier today. The s… 5 minutes ago

jennyguan_

Jenny Guan RT @ABC7: #Coronavirus: Nearly four months after the first cases of #COVID-19 were discovered in Wuhan, the Chinese city has reported just… 5 minutes ago

KRBarner

KRB ✌🏼 RT @Fah_Lo_Me: If true, this changes everything - for the WORSE A woman working as a tour bus guide in Osaka tested positive for COVID-19… 14 minutes ago

audaciousninja

SpecialAgentK 👀👀👀🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄 RT @WGRZ: Breaking: The University of Buffalo has reported its first case of COVID-19. https://t.co/L7OiImbxOQ 17 minutes ago

jaynoyesSK

Jayda Noyes #Sask's COVID-19 cases, both confirmed and presumptive, have doubled from eight to 16 as of Wednesday. Note one of… https://t.co/KjVRiOyWP9 20 minutes ago

shorelocalnews

SHORE LOCAL Cape May County Department of Health Confirms its First Positive Case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) from an out of Stat… https://t.co/NnlYDFCT60 22 minutes ago

ACPressHuba

Nicholas Huba LIVE UPDATES: Cape May County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, Atlantic County has three #COVID19 https://t.co/pnb0v0NHlF 24 minutes ago

jstkdl

Jack RT @TheExpositor: BREAKING - Brant County woman tests positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/UWZ3ojE5Gj @BrantCommunity @BrantHealthUnit @Cityo… 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.