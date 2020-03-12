Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Rocket attack hits base housing American troops, Iraq officials say

Rocket attack hits base housing American troops, Iraq officials say

CBS News Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
The attack occurred just days after a similar attack killed three servicemen, including two Americans.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Buzz60 - Published < > Embed
News video: Rocket Attack Hits Base Housing U.S. Troops in North of Baghdad Just Days After Similar Attack

Rocket Attack Hits Base Housing U.S. Troops in North of Baghdad Just Days After Similar Attack 01:08

 Over a dozen rockets hit a base housing U.S. and other coalition troops north of Baghdad, according to Iraqi security officials. This just days after an attack killed three servicemen, including two Americans. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Analysis: Iraq base hosting US-led coalition troops hit by rocket fire [Video]

Analysis: Iraq base hosting US-led coalition troops hit by rocket fire

Camp Taji hit for the second time this week, days after a similar attack killed two US troops and a British soldier.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:34Published
U.S. air strikes killed Iraqi forces: Baghdad [Video]

U.S. air strikes killed Iraqi forces: Baghdad

U.S. aircraft targeted an Iran-backed militia in Iraq that it blames for a major rocket attack a day earlier that killed two American troops and a British soldier. Iraqi authorities are decrying the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:29Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump authorizes military response to attack on U.S. soldiers in Iraq

U.S. President Donald Trump has authorized the U.S. military to respond to Wednesday's rocket attack in Iraq that killed two American troops and a British...
CBC.ca Also reported by •ReutersSeattle TimesNYTimes.com

U.S. wages retaliatory strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq

The United States waged a series of precision air strikes on Thursday against an Iran-backed militia in Iraq that it blamed for a major rocket attack a day...
Reuters Also reported by •CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

michaelvalsi

Michael Valsi 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 🚔 RT @GarnoRealestate: 🔴 American Troops Wounded in New Iraqi Rocket Attack Is It Time to Get All Soldiers Out of Iraq❓America 1ST 🇺🇸 👿 Ir… 28 seconds ago

CatalenaNikole

𝕮𝖆𝖙𝖆𝖑𝖊𝖓𝖆 𝖓𝖎k𝖔𝖑𝖊⭐️⭐⭐️#Trump2020 RT @God_SpeedUSA: 3 American troops wounded in new Iraqi rocket attack, Pentagon says https://t.co/dCPXsXLWkl Breathe.... 2 minutes ago

ScrapperChris

🍿🎬#Dark2Light🌓🐸 RT @Harley_1955: Looks like #Iran wants to keep poking the bear. Must have a death wish. Considering all that's going on right now, that… 3 minutes ago

slacker24l7

Jeff 3 American troops wounded in new Iraqi rocket attack, Pentagon says https://t.co/iGr2BGVVSi 5 minutes ago

realTomVandePol

the/pol/principle RT @rebel_fla: Looking forward to our response. Should be tit for all that ass! Go big USA! Iraq officials: New rocket attack hits base… 10 minutes ago

TheDemocrat63

Faye Brooks RT @CBSNews: Rocket attack hits base housing American troops, Iraq officials say https://t.co/x2aGtSUzsO https://t.co/xVxqDlhdO0 17 minutes ago

God_SpeedUSA

GodSpeed 3 American troops wounded in new Iraqi rocket attack, Pentagon says https://t.co/dCPXsXLWkl Breathe.... 17 minutes ago

Margare04323327

Margrit RT @American1299: 3 American troops wounded in new Iraqi rocket attack on Saturday, Pentagon says: https://t.co/z9Jcyr7oaS 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.