Michael Valsi 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 🚔 RT @GarnoRealestate: 🔴 American Troops Wounded in New Iraqi Rocket Attack Is It Time to Get All Soldiers Out of Iraq❓America 1ST 🇺🇸 👿 Ir… 28 seconds ago 𝕮𝖆𝖙𝖆𝖑𝖊𝖓𝖆 𝖓𝖎k𝖔𝖑𝖊⭐️⭐⭐️#Trump2020 RT @God_SpeedUSA: 3 American troops wounded in new Iraqi rocket attack, Pentagon says https://t.co/dCPXsXLWkl Breathe.... 2 minutes ago 🍿🎬#Dark2Light🌓🐸 RT @Harley_1955: Looks like #Iran wants to keep poking the bear. Must have a death wish. Considering all that's going on right now, that… 3 minutes ago Jeff 3 American troops wounded in new Iraqi rocket attack, Pentagon says https://t.co/iGr2BGVVSi 5 minutes ago the/pol/principle RT @rebel_fla: Looking forward to our response. Should be tit for all that ass! Go big USA! Iraq officials: New rocket attack hits base… 10 minutes ago Faye Brooks RT @CBSNews: Rocket attack hits base housing American troops, Iraq officials say https://t.co/x2aGtSUzsO https://t.co/xVxqDlhdO0 17 minutes ago GodSpeed 3 American troops wounded in new Iraqi rocket attack, Pentagon says https://t.co/dCPXsXLWkl Breathe.... 17 minutes ago Margrit RT @American1299: 3 American troops wounded in new Iraqi rocket attack on Saturday, Pentagon says: https://t.co/z9Jcyr7oaS 18 minutes ago