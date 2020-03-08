Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Canadians in Europe scrambling to come home as more countries close borders

Canadians in Europe scrambling to come home as more countries close borders

CTV News Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Canadians working or travelling in Europe are rushing to book flights back home as more countries announce plans to close their borders and suspend international air travel in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: The hidden impact

Coronavirus: The hidden impact 09:00

 Globally, more than 82,000 people in more than 50 countries are now infected with the coronavirus. Close to 2,800 have died, mostly in China’s central Hubei province. While countries battle to control the outbreak, the World Health Organisation has warned it will be ‘fatal’ for any country to...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Borders close as Europe takes drastic measures to contain virus [Video]

Coronavirus: Borders close as Europe takes drastic measures to contain virus

Coronavirus: Borders close as Europe takes drastic measures to contain virus

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 06:54Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Shutdowns spread across Europe as Spain, France order broad restrictions

PARIS — The shutdown of Europe expanded drastically on Saturday, as more countries shuttered businesses, locked up borders and chased people off streets and...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CTV NewsFrance 24

Coronavirus: more countries will adopt Italy's measures, says Austrian leader

Coronavirus: more countries will adopt Italy's measures, says Austrian leaderAustria’s chancellor has said other European countries will be forced to adopt containment measures as drastic as Italy’s, after Rome placed a quarter of the...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NNmores

normsNmores Canadians in Europe scrambling to come home as more countries close borders https://t.co/ErNTfbSf03 . The world mus… https://t.co/DFHX8Bb37u 1 day ago

VanBizWiz

BCOlive Canadians in Europe scrambling to come home as more countries close borders https://t.co/qiERfecWMC I hope they're… https://t.co/OiMRe5KKPf 1 day ago

AngelaVitacco

ANGELA VITACCO RT @CTVNews: Canadians in Europe scrambling to come home as more countries close borders https://t.co/FGBIllv9uN https://t.co/U2YTUG73zJ 1 day ago

DawnRoseTurner

Dawn Rose Turner RT @DawnRoseTurner: #COVID19: Canadians in Europe scrambling to come home as more countries close borders https://t.co/enQgmM0zVR 2 days ago

klsbower

Klaus Bower Canadians in Europe scrambling to come home as more countries close borders https://t.co/wpnYpA3ZBc 2 days ago

trustdtravelr

trustedtraveller Canadians in Europe scrambling to come home as more countries close borders 2 days ago

brandt7chevy

Logan Canadians in Europe scrambling to come home as more countries close borders https://t.co/AcrisXeXJl 2 days ago

pashawas

Melinda WASH YOUR HANDS PLEASE! Perry Canadians in Europe scrambling to come home as more countries close borders https://t.co/TEDxtQCpme 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.