Canadians in Europe scrambling to come home as more countries close borders
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () Canadians working or travelling in Europe are rushing to book flights back home as more countries announce plans to close their borders and suspend international air travel in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.
