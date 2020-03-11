Spain Under Nationwide Lockdown As Coronavirus Prompts ‘Drastic’ Measures
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () Spain is imposing a nationwide lockdown in a bid to tackle the coronavirus, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has confirmed. It prevents citizens from leaving their homes except to buy food and medicine and for work or emergencies.
The government announced the new measures at a news conference on Saturday and they are set to come...
Leo Varadkar has defended ordering "drastic" measures against coronavirus in Ireland. Schools, colleges and childcare centres across the Republic are to close for two weeks in an unprecedented lockdown..
