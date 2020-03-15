For Heaven’s Sake Sanitize! Coronavirus As A Way Of Life – OpEd
Sunday, 15 March 2020 () “Anything we say in advance of a pandemic happening is alarmist; anything we say afterwards is inadequate.” — Michael Leavitt, US Health and Human Services Secretary, March 30, 2006
A crew of gathered customers were busying themselves this Friday evening at the BWS (Beer, Wine and Spirits for the uninitiated) along...
A man has become one of only 15 people in the world to recover from locked-in syndrome.Shaun Wilde, 44, was in a vegetative state for three months and could only communicate with family and doctors by..