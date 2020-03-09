Biden wins endorsement from NEA, nation’s largest union
Sunday, 15 March 2020 () The nation’s largest labor union has lined up behind Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, with the National Education Association on Saturday endorsing the former vice president for the Democratic nomination over his last remaining primary rival Bernie Sanders. The NEA’s board of directors chose Biden following a recommendation from the organization’s political action committee board, following […]
The nation’s largest labor union has lined up behind Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, with the National Education Association on Saturday endorsing the... Japan Today Also reported by •Seattle Times •Reuters