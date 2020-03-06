Global  

Ontario implements virtual medical visits in bid to keep doctors, patients safe amid COVID-19

CTV News Sunday, 15 March 2020
With Ontario implementing virtual medical visits, COVID-19 could spur the same in other provinces as doctors turn to technology in hopes of minimizing the outbreak’s spread.
Amazon and Gate Foundation May Team Up to Deliver Coronavirus Test Kits In Seattle

Amazon and Gate Foundation May Team Up to Deliver Coronavirus Test Kits In Seattle 00:24

 Amazon Care, the company's virtual medical clinic, is reportedly in talks with the Gates Foundation to deliver coronavirus test kits to Seattle homes who have been affected by the outbreak. Test kits will include nose swabs that can be mailed to the University of Washington for inspection.

A nine-year-old boy has become one of the only people in the world to beat a super-rare cancer after life or death surgery to remove and then reinsert his liver.Saul Hayden was diagnosed with stage..

The use of virtual visits climbs as a way of safely treating patients and containing spread of the infection at hospitals, clinics and medical offices.
The message to stay home if you think you might have coronavirus symptoms may be resonating with the public, based on one unofficial metric: an uptick in virtual...
