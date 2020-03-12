Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Wife of Spain’s prime minister tests positive for virus

Wife of Spain’s prime minister tests positive for virus

FOXNews.com Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Spain’s government said Saturday that the wife of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has tested positive for the new coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost Canada - Published < > Embed
News video: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Goes Into Self-Isolation Over COVID-19

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Goes Into Self-Isolation Over COVID-19 00:53

 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has gone into self-isolation following the news his wife, Sophie, is undergoing a test for COVID-19.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Canada's Trudeau promises 'significant' steps to tackle coronavirus [Video]

Canada's Trudeau promises 'significant' steps to tackle coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was in self-isolation after his wife tested positive for coronavirus, promised to help people who take a financial hit because of the outbreak. This report..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:27Published
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau To Be In Isolation Following Wife's Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis [Video]

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau To Be In Isolation Following Wife's Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in isolation for 14 days.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus latest: Canadian PM Trudeau's wife tests positive for COVID-19

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, tested positive for the virus after returning from the UK. Follow DW for the latest...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •IndependentNews24FOXNews.comWorldNewsRTTNewsNewsyUSATODAY.comReuters

Spain's Prime Minister Sanchez says citizens must be united in fighting coronavirus

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday "we must all be united" in fighting the coronavirus as he unveiled a raft of measures to fight the spread...
Reuters


Tweets about this

BeingTeJan

Tejan Shrivastava RT @spectatorindex: BREAKING: Wife of Spain's Prime Minister tests positive for coronavirus 14 seconds ago

saritag8_

Sara Garza🌻 RT @GHS: 🚨 Breaking 🚨 Spain’s 🇪🇸 Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced the country will be put on lockdown due to #coronavirus. Addition… 48 seconds ago

boppinmule

boppinmule Wife of Spain’s prime minister tests positive for virus 🇪🇸 #Spain #西班牙 #Coronavirus #Europe https://t.co/K4rmwRBFJJ https://t.co/oPjRq8s7vI 3 minutes ago

NancyLRogers1

Nancy L. Rogers RT @TribLIVE: Spain’s government said Saturday that the wife of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has tested positive for the new coronavirus.… 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.