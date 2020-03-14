Global  

US President Donald Trump tests negative for coronavirus, says White House

Mid-Day Sunday, 15 March 2020
United States President Donald Trump has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, the White House physician said. Trump had taken the coronavirus test on Friday night. The results came out in less than 24 hours. "Last night, after an in-depth discussion with the President regarding the COVID-19 test, he elected to proceed. This...
News video: Bolsonaro tests negative for coronavirus

Bolsonaro tests negative for coronavirus 01:06

 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who was recently in the United States and met with U.S. President Donald Trump, has tested negative for coronavirus, according to a post on his Facebook page on Friday. This report produced by Jonah Green.

