Australia will impose self isolation on all international arrivals due to coronavirus

Reuters India Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Australia will impose a 14-day self isolation on all international passenger arrivals from midnight Sunday to try and contain the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.
 Australia follows New Zealand in imposing a self-isolation policy for international travelers arriving in the country, in an attempt to flatten the curve of the coronavirus. Adam Reed reports.

People suffering from the coronavirus are being advised to self-isolate to prevent the virus from spreading further.

Australia to impose 14-day self-isolation on international travelers

Australia will impose 14-day self-isolation on international travelers arriving from midnight Sunday and ban cruise ships from foreign ports for 30 days,...
Lockdowns, self-isolation and entry bans imposed to fight global coronavirus spread

France and Spain joined Italy in imposing lockdowns on tens of millions of people, Australia ordered self-isolation of arriving foreigners, and Argentina and El...
