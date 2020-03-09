Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Singapore > Singapore opposition parties urge government against elections amid coronavirus

Singapore opposition parties urge government against elections amid coronavirus

Reuters Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Singapore's opposition parties are calling on the government to not hold a general election during the coronavirus outbreak, with one party saying such a move would be "irresponsible".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jeremy Corbyn responds to the Government's Budget [Video]

Jeremy Corbyn responds to the Government's Budget

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn responds in the House of Commons to the Government's budget statement. Although agreeing with coronavirus measures, Mr Corbyn says that the economy is still 'fundamentally..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published
Coronavirus: Union Health Minister chairs meet with Delhi CM & Delhi L-G | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: Union Health Minister chairs meet with Delhi CM & Delhi L-G | Oneindia News

THE ALLAHABAD HIGH COURT HAS ORDERED LUCKNOW DISTRICT ADMINISTRATION TO REMOVE THE HOARDINGS OF ANTI-CAA PROTESTERS PUT UP ACROSS THE STATE CAPITAL AND ASKED THE AUTHORITIES TO SUBMIT A COMPLIANCE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:04Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus pushes Irish rivals into open government talks

Ireland's Fianna Fail and Fine Gael parties decided on Tuesday to open formal coalition negotiations after an inconclusive Feb. 8 election, saying they were...
Reuters

Spain's opposition leader Casado says government was too slow to react on coronavirus

Spain's main opposition leader Pablo Casado on Saturday said the government was too slow to react to limit the impact and contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Reuters


Tweets about this

cybyst

Cybyst RT @Reuters: Singapore opposition parties urge government against elections amid coronavirus https://t.co/cSRAQftqHg https://t.co/TsU2B3DMXD 1 hour ago

ah_doong

Tony Doong RT @fmtoday: More than 2.6 million voters could be exposed to the virus at polling stations. #FMTNews #Covid19 https://t.co/ib3jN5dbh2 2 hours ago

blossomdai

Blossom Dailey "Singapore Opposition Parties Urge Government Against Elections Amid Coronavirus" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/u55Ba85dnq 2 hours ago

gregotrading

Analyse-Trading.com Singapore opposition parties urge government against elections amid coronavirus https://t.co/2pChGnnsIu 3 hours ago

haroonakrum

Haroon Akram RT @WIONews: Opposition parties said the government should wait for the #coronavirus outbreak to end before calling elections in the city-s… 3 hours ago

WIONews

WION Opposition parties said the government should wait for the #coronavirus outbreak to end before calling elections in… https://t.co/hv8F5QwJji 3 hours ago

LiberalResist

Liberal Resistance Singapore opposition parties urge government against elections amid coronavirus https://t.co/llTxIRO65M https://t.co/D9caOA5Yyu 3 hours ago

greeenorg

greeen Singapore Opposition Parties Urge Government Against Elections Amid Coronavirus - https://t.co/3VDepy1ooi 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.