Cybyst RT @Reuters: Singapore opposition parties urge government against elections amid coronavirus https://t.co/cSRAQftqHg https://t.co/TsU2B3DMXD 1 hour ago Tony Doong RT @fmtoday: More than 2.6 million voters could be exposed to the virus at polling stations. #FMTNews #Covid19 https://t.co/ib3jN5dbh2 2 hours ago Blossom Dailey "Singapore Opposition Parties Urge Government Against Elections Amid Coronavirus" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/u55Ba85dnq 2 hours ago Analyse-Trading.com Singapore opposition parties urge government against elections amid coronavirus https://t.co/2pChGnnsIu 3 hours ago Haroon Akram RT @WIONews: Opposition parties said the government should wait for the #coronavirus outbreak to end before calling elections in the city-s… 3 hours ago WION Opposition parties said the government should wait for the #coronavirus outbreak to end before calling elections in… https://t.co/hv8F5QwJji 3 hours ago Liberal Resistance Singapore opposition parties urge government against elections amid coronavirus https://t.co/llTxIRO65M https://t.co/D9caOA5Yyu 3 hours ago greeen Singapore Opposition Parties Urge Government Against Elections Amid Coronavirus - https://t.co/3VDepy1ooi 3 hours ago