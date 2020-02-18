Global  

Coronavirus crisis delays start of Netanyahu corruption trial

Reuters Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial was delayed on Sunday for two months, until May, due to the coronavirus crisis.
 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday proposed an "emergency government" to tackle the coronavirus crisis, after his corruption trial was delayed for two months due to the outbreak. David Doyle reports.

