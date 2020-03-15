Jordan announces six new cases of coronavirus

Sharon RT @Algemeiner: Jordan’s King Abdullah approved on Tuesday a law that gives the government sweeping powers to enforce a state of emergency… 8 hours ago Algemeiner Jordan’s King Abdullah approved on Tuesday a law that gives the government sweeping powers to enforce a state of em… https://t.co/SEyhusW8PO 8 hours ago Earl Littlefield Jr Jordan announces national lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/lbhS7XQrAu 25% of known cases are f… https://t.co/wAVfkc1hcN 1 day ago Laith Ajlouni "In a statement, the Health Ministry announced that Jordan now has 40 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including one… https://t.co/SVAdGwPE6e 1 day ago Mr Blue Sky RT @haaretzcom: Jordan's monarch announces state of emergency to combat coronavirus | Live updates https://t.co/9zhFUuTzuQ 2 days ago Haaretz.com Jordan's monarch announces state of emergency to combat coronavirus | Live updates https://t.co/9zhFUuTzuQ 2 days ago Guillermo Carranza Jordan Peruvian government announces 110 dollars of monetary assistance for 9 million families, while the country enforces… https://t.co/YwU4qQTmgE 2 days ago Beniot Blanc Burner account RT @Anthony: New Jersey announces 80 new coronavirus cases. Statewide total jumps to at least 178 positive tests. https://t.co/vv9KaVn2wI 3 days ago