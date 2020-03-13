Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > #HighRiskCovid19: Online campaign urges social distancing respect

#HighRiskCovid19: Online campaign urges social distancing respect

Al Jazeera Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
People on social media share their stories to stress the importance of keeping distance for the most vulnerable.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dhvani Bhanushali and 4 other women achievers on battling social judgments, body shaming [Video]

Dhvani Bhanushali and 4 other women achievers on battling social judgments, body shaming

Dhvani Bhanushali and 4 other women achievers on battling social judgments, body shaming

Credit: Pinkvilla     Duration: 33:22Published
Powerful parrot beak delicately eats a tasty salad [Video]

Powerful parrot beak delicately eats a tasty salad

Einstein loves salad and enjoys gently using his beak to manipulate the greens in a meticulous manner. A parrots beak is a very important and powerful part of their anatomy. The ability to eat and..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:43Published

Tweets about this

Awskii

Awskii RT @AJEnglish: #HighRiskCovid19: People are sharing their stories online and stressing why social distancing is important - especially to t… 15 minutes ago

jftaveira1993

Francisco Taveira People on social media share their stories to stress the importance of keeping distance for the most vulnerable.… https://t.co/79j4t2dkYv 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.