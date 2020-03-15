Global  

Shutting the border and mandatory COVID-19 isolation? Trudeau says nothing's 'off the table'

CTV News Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
In an exclusive interview with CTV's Question Period, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is 'not taking anything off the table' when it comes to combating the COVID-19 pandemic, including shutting down the border, and says the reason he hasn't been tested is because he doesn't want to 'use up' a test kit.
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Canada Mulls Closing Borders

Canada Mulls Closing Borders 00:37

 Canada is considering closing its borders or forcing people arriving from abroad to go into self-isolation. According to Reuters, it's hoped such measures would help combat a coronavirus outbreak there. We have taken some very strong measures and we are not taking anything off the table. Canadian...

