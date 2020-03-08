Spain coronavirus cases jump by a third, over 100 new deaths

Sunday, 15 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The number of people infected with the coronavirus in Spain increased by a third to 7,753 and more than 100 new deaths were recorded over the last 24 hours, health officials said Sunday. The latest spike in Europe's second-most affected country after Italy comes after the Spanish government imposed a near-total nationwide lockdown, banning people from leaving home except to go to work, get medical care or buy food.


