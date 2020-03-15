Coronavirus: Dutch to close all schools, bars and restaurants

Eric Blake 🌀 RT @AFP: #BREAKING Dutch to close all schools, bars and restaurants over coronavirus: ministers https://t.co/gTUQYPaeg6 12 seconds ago

₴ØɄ₦Đ₴Ɇ₦Ⱬ RT @Independent: Dutch to close all schools, bars and restaurants https://t.co/RUOI4EPUIE 1 minute ago

Shashanka Saadi RT @dailystarnews: All Dutch schools, cafes, restaurants and sport clubs are ordered to be closed as the government seeks to prevent furthe… 3 minutes ago

giulietta RT @rickmb: Dutch ppl: "Please close schools, bars and restaurants, now!" Dutch gov after 3 days: "Well, ok then. And btw: we're gonna ban… 4 minutes ago

Esther ten Wolthuis Dutch to close all schools, bars and restaurants https://t.co/g3qXuyMgNm 4 minutes ago

Maastricht Uni SBE RT @MaastrichtU: ⚠️ UNIVERSITY LIBRARY AND UM BUILDINGS WILL CLOSE MONDAY 16 MARCH The Dutch government has decided to close all schools an… 7 minutes ago

The Daily Star All Dutch schools, cafes, restaurants and sport clubs are ordered to be closed as the government seeks to prevent f… https://t.co/YHnFArGDl4 10 minutes ago