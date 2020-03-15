Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Coronavirus: Dutch to close all schools, bars and restaurants

Coronavirus: Dutch to close all schools, bars and restaurants

Independent Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
The Netherlands is to close all schools, bars and restaurants as it steps up measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, national broadcaster NOS reported.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Walsh Puts Restrictions On Boston Bars, Restaurants Due To Coronavirus

Walsh Puts Restrictions On Boston Bars, Restaurants Due To Coronavirus 01:57

 Mayor Marty Walsh declared a public health emergency in Boston Sunday because of the coronavirus pandemic and announced new restrictions on bars, restaurants and clubs to enforce social distancing

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus affecting local schools and the common council [Video]

Coronavirus affecting local schools and the common council

Celeste Friend, a member of the Utica Common Council 3rd Ward, joins us for Newstalk to tell us about how the Coronavirus is affecting local schools and the common council.

Credit: WKTVPublished
Arizona schools debate closing or opening [Video]

Arizona schools debate closing or opening

Mesa public schools one of few vowing to stay open.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 03:39Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Netherlands to close schools, restaurants in coronavirus fight

The Netherlands will close all schools, cafes, restaurants and sport clubs nationwide, the government decided on Sunday, in its most far-reaching moves yet to...
Reuters

Hogan shuts down casinos, racetracks to stop coronavirus spread

Gov. Larry Hogan ordered Maryland's casinos, race tracks and simulcast betting facilities to close indefinitely and issued a warning to bars not to host large...
bizjournals Also reported by •Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EricBlake12

Eric Blake 🌀 RT @AFP: #BREAKING Dutch to close all schools, bars and restaurants over coronavirus: ministers https://t.co/gTUQYPaeg6 12 seconds ago

Soundsenz

₴ØɄ₦Đ₴Ɇ₦Ⱬ RT @Independent: Dutch to close all schools, bars and restaurants https://t.co/RUOI4EPUIE 1 minute ago

ShashankaSaadi

Shashanka Saadi RT @dailystarnews: All Dutch schools, cafes, restaurants and sport clubs are ordered to be closed as the government seeks to prevent furthe… 3 minutes ago

giuliettafrieda

giulietta RT @rickmb: Dutch ppl: "Please close schools, bars and restaurants, now!" Dutch gov after 3 days: "Well, ok then. And btw: we're gonna ban… 4 minutes ago

Eire353

Esther ten Wolthuis Dutch to close all schools, bars and restaurants https://t.co/g3qXuyMgNm 4 minutes ago

umsbe

Maastricht Uni SBE RT @MaastrichtU: ⚠️ UNIVERSITY LIBRARY AND UM BUILDINGS WILL CLOSE MONDAY 16 MARCH The Dutch government has decided to close all schools an… 7 minutes ago

dailystarnews

The Daily Star All Dutch schools, cafes, restaurants and sport clubs are ordered to be closed as the government seeks to prevent f… https://t.co/YHnFArGDl4 10 minutes ago

Meer0KHani

MeerO 🍂 RT @ARSHAD7649: #iFightCorona The Dutch government has announced to close all schools as it steps up measures to combat the spread of coron… 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.