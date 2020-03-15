James Brown Last orders... Ireland closes all pubs on eve of St Patrick's Day https://t.co/SbwqWjF1Yd 4 days ago Free America Network Last orders…Irish pubs close voluntarily after health outcry FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo https://t.co/OAfvUAL0qh 4 days ago Tom RT @whiskycast: St. Patrick's Day and no pubs open in #Ireland! Irish officials are calling on all of the country's pubs to close after "la… 4 days ago TrumpWorseThanNixon RT @stevecstny: @jaketapper @CookKCEgyptian Irish pubs and Las Vegas casinos closing. https://t.co/qvpbBC11y6 5 days ago Beverly Last orders... Ireland closes all pubs on eve of St Patrick's Day | Cape Breton Post https://t.co/1imaMmHGWR 5 days ago AK Mahajan Last orders... Ireland closes all pubs on eve of St Patrick's Day---pity the irish tiplers 5 days ago Steve Collins @jaketapper @CookKCEgyptian Irish pubs and Las Vegas casinos closing. https://t.co/qvpbBC11y6 5 days ago Stigmabase | NORDIC Fighting Stigma: Last orders...Irish pubs close voluntarily after health outcry: Ireland's Health Minister Simon Ha… https://t.co/s316AiCtn2 5 days ago